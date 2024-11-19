Oregon has clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game (Sat, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS), the conference announced on Tuesday. The Big Ten has certified that the Ducks' 11-0 record and 8-0 mark in conference play leaves no possible tiebreaker scenario where the program is left out of the league title game.

The Ducks have stormed to perhaps their best season in program history in 2024. Oregon rose to No. 1 in the nation for the first time since 2012 and have held that spot for five straight weeks, trailing only the 2010 season as the longest stretch in program history. The Ducks boast a balanced effort behind running back Jordan James and quarterback Dillon Gabriel that ranks among the best in the nation. Oregon closes the season against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Oregon's trip to the Big Ten Championship Game continues a tremendous period of success for the program in recent years. Between the Pac-12 and now Big Ten, the Ducks have reached a conference title game in four of the past five seasons. Oregon is 2-2 in those matchups and is searching for its first conference championship since 2020 after falling just short one year ago against national finalist Washington.

At this point, there are two undefeated teams remaining in the Big Ten: Oregon and Indiana. The Hoosiers play No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, and the winner of the game will be the odds-on favorite to face off against Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game. Oregon has a head-to-head win over Ohio State, 32-31 in Eugene on Oct. 12.

However, there are 10 scenarios remaining based on results in the final two weeks that leave Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State alive for the Big Ten Championship Game. Oregon earns the No. 1 seed in five of the scenarios, while Ohio State reaches the field in four. However, if Ohio State beats Indiana and loses to Michigan, the tiebreaker could come down to winning percentage of conference opponents between Indiana and Penn State, which will be up in the air until the season is over.