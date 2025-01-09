The 2025 College Football Playoff will continue with the semifinals when the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 Orange Bowl on Thursday. The Fighting Irish are 13-1 on the season and own the nation's longest winning streak entering the semis (12 games), while the Nittany Lions are 13-2. Notre Dame bested Indiana and Georgia en route to the final four, while Penn State defeated SMU and Boise State. Star Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (arm) will be a game-time decision, per head coach James Franklin.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Fighting Irish are 1-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Penn State odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Penn State vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Penn State spread: Notre Dame -1

Notre Dame vs. Penn State over/under: 45.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Penn State money line: Notre Dame -120, Penn State +100

For the Orange Bowl 2025, Kaylor is going under the total (45.5), despite it being a full eight points lower than the other College Football Playoff semifinal between Texas and Ohio State. Both of these defenses rank top 10 in the nation in scoring defense, with Notre Dame allowing 13.6 points per game (second in the country) and Penn State allowing 15.8 points per game (seventh).

The Fighting Irish had to overcome the loss of their top defensive lineman (Rylie Mills) in the quarterfinals but they were still able to apply relentless pressure on Georgia. Notre Dame had four sacks and had nine tackles for loss in the win. Meanwhile, Penn State has one of the nation's best edge rushers in Abdul Carter (22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks) and just held Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty to 3.5 yards per carry in its quarterfinal win over Boise State.

"Both teams are elite defensively, and I see this game turning into a slug fest. Notre Dame has dominated the line of scrimmage all season, and that continued against Georgia in their CFP quarterfinal matchup last week. Penn State should make life difficult for Notre Dame's offense," Kaylor told SportsLine.

