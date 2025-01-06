The hand-picked Alabama offensive coordinator spent a month with the program before heading off to the NFL.

After losing his offensive coordinator job in the NFL, he returned to Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to glory.

That was the Steve Sarkisian story, but it could be the Ryan Grubb one, too.

The Seattle Seahawks fired Grubb Monday after only a single (10-7) season that saw the team miss the playoffs. Grubb is now out of work, and the connections to Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are obvious.

DeBoer initially brought Grubb with him as his offensive coordinator after Alabama hired him to replace college football's greatest coach. It was a major coup -- Grubb was one of the nation's highest-paid assistant coaches and the object of Nick Saban's desire for the offensive coordinator spot on what proved to be his final staff. Grubb said no, Saban ultimately hired Tommy Rees, and a year later Grubb was in Tuscaloosa anyway.

It didn't take long for the NFL murmurs to crank up, however, as well as rumors Grubb and his family preferred to stay out in Seattle. When new Seattle coach Mike Macdonald came calling, it was too good an opportunity for Grubb to turn down.

In his first season as an NFL offensive play-caller, Grubb's Seahawks offense ranked eighth in passing yards, 14th in total offense, 21st in offensive scoring and 28th in rushing. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith called Grubb an "excellent, excellent coordinator" on Sunday, but Macdonald said Monday he had a different vision for what the offense should look like.

There is inherent awkwardness in a Grubb and Alabama reunion, both for how he left so quickly and how DeBoer would have to reshuffle his staff, but it'd be worth it for both parties to strongly consider doing so.

Saban had to consider the same after Mike Locksley left for Maryland. Sarkisian lost his job after two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator. It could have been easy for Saban to hold a grudge against Sark for leaving so quickly after he was promoted to offensive coordinator back in 2017. There were plenty of qualified candidates interested in the job, too.

Instead, Saban realized Sark had a special offensive mind and the program would benefit from having him back in the fold. What transpired was a special run that included the 2020 national championship and a tenure that multiple coaches and players believe was the best offensive coordinator stretch during Saban's time in Tuscaloosa. Sarkisian so thoroughly rehabilitated his career during his second stint at Alabama that he landed one of the best jobs in the sport, Texas, and currently has the Longhorns two wins away from a national championship this year.

Grubb is an elite offensive coordinator. He understands what DeBoer wants after working with him at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Washington. When everything clicks like it did with Washington in 2023, DeBoer and Grubb are capable of guiding one of the nation's best offenses. With Michael Penix running point, the Huskies ranked second nationally in pass offense (343.7 yards per game) and 12th in total offense (462.1 yards per game).

That wasn't the case this past season under offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, who was initially slated to be tight ends coach before Grubb left for the NFL. It was an awkward fit from the start with quarterback Jalen Milroe, but Sheridan's offense got exposed multiple times over the season. There was no offensive adjustment in the 24-3 loss to Oklahoma that ultimately doomed Alabama's 2024 season. Under Sheridan, Alabama finished 42nd in total offense and 56th in passing offense.

There should be a role for Sheridan on this staff regardless. He's a bright, young coach. But there's a reason DeBoer wanted Grubb as offensive coordinator on his initial staff. Perhaps Sheridan could slide into a reduced co-offensive coordinator role. Or maybe Grubb can come on as an offensive consultant to help behind-the-scenes as DeBoer considers how to revamp his offense.

Alabama did not meet expectations this season, and that prompts change. DeBoer has already made a defensive staff change, moving on from co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Colin Hitschler in favor of Chuck Morrell, a trusted coach who has been with DeBoer at every stop.

With Grubb now on the market, the same opportunity exists for DeBoer with his offensive staff. It will demand some tough conversations and decisions from DeBoer, but this is Alabama and 9-4 seasons aren't going to cut it long-term.

Like Sarkisian before him, Grubb would make Alabama's offense better. If Grubb is willing to entertain another move to Tuscaloosa, DeBoer should do everything he can to make it a reality.