The Seattle Seahawks got a career day from quarterback Geno Smith in their 2024 regular-season finale, besting the rival Los Angeles Rams in a 30-25 victory. That didn't stop them from undergoing big changes on Monday, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired after just one season on the job.

Reported by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Grubb's dismissal comes after Seattle finished 14th in total offense but just 18th in points per game and 28th as a rushing unit. Despite his four-touchdown finale, Smith also endured a regression of ball security under Grubb's watch, throwing 15 interceptions, his highest total since a tumultuous rookie season back in 2013, as the Seahawks missed the playoffs.

The veteran quarterback also absorbed 50 sacks, third-most among all passers, as the figurehead of Grubb's offense, which leaned deeply into the passing game behind an inconsistent offensive line.

Grubb was originally hired to replace the departed Shane Waldron, who spent the previous three years running Seattle's offense. Prior to joining the Seahawks, Grubb spent two years as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the University of Washington. He'd never coached at the NFL level before joining Mike Macdonald's staff last offseason.