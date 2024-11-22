The Auburn Tigers will host the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC battle on Saturday evening. Auburn is 4-6 overall and 3-4 at home, while Texas A&M is 8-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Aggies have won three of the last four matchups, including a 27-10 home victory last season. Auburn is 5-5 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024 college football season, while Texas A&M is 3-7 versus the line.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The Aggies are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 46.5 points.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -2.5

Auburn vs. Texas A&M over/under: 46.5 points

Auburn vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M -134, Auburn +112

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn simply couldn't be stopped in its last matchup as it easily beat Louisiana-Monroe, 48-14, on Saturday. Payton Thorne threw for 286 yards and a career-high of five touchdowns, which is more passing scores than he had over his four previous games combined. Receiver Cam Coleman accounted for three of those touchdown receptions as he (100 yards) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (104 yards) both reached triple-digits through the air.

Despite the offensive explosion, Auburn hangs its hat on the defensive side of the ball as it ranks 19th nationally in scoring defense. The Tigers have kept each of their last four opponents to 21 points or fewer, in addition to completely shutting down the ground game in those contests. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies steamrolled past New Mexico State, 38-3, on Saturday, more than doubling up the NM State Aggies in total yards, 565 to 214. Quarterback Marcel Reed had an impressive game, throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground. The defense was as dominant as the score indicated, as Texas A&M racked up 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two sacks.

A&M has found its footing, in terms of spread success, after opening the year 0-5 ATS. It has since covered in four of its last five games, with all four covers coming against SEC squads. Meanwhile, Auburn is just 2-4 ATS in conference games this year, and the Tigers also have an identical 2-4 straight-up record in all-time home matchups versus A&M. Add in that Auburn is just 2-7 ATS after a victory, following its last nine wins, and multiple spread trends are in favor of Texas A&M. See which team to pick here.

