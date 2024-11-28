Week 14 gets rolling on Black Friday with a loaded slate of games, highlighted by key conference clashes and rivalry showdowns as teams turn their eyes towards the postseason. Four ranked teams will be in action throughout the day, but there are some important games to keep an eye on outside of that.

For instance, Wisconsin hosts Minnesota at noon on CBS. The Badgers are trying to extend their streak of 22 consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance, while Minnesota has a chance to win seven games for the third time in four years under coach P.J. Fleck.

Also at noon, Colorado can keep its narrow Big 12 hopes alive with a win against Oklahoma State. In the afternoon slate, Ole Miss is looking to bounce back and send its year out on a high note against in-state rival Mississippi State. Stanford and San Jose State also close their regular seasons with an interesting nonconference clash on CBS.

In the evening window, Georgia has an opportunity to build momentum towards the SEC Championship Game against rival Georgia Tech, which already has one top-10 win under its belt after it knocked off Miami earlier in the season.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day Friday for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward.

All times Eastern

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Noon | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- The Big Ten West lives on, if in spirit only. The projected point total for this game on sports betting apps is absurdly low, and for good reason. Neither Wisconsin nor Minnesota fields what we would typically refer to as an explosive offense. In fact, the Golden Gophers have just seven scrimmage plays of 30-plus yards, which is far and away the fewest in the FBS. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is averaging just 24 points per game, which is in the bottom third of the Big Ten and ranks well below the national average. It'll be a struggle for both teams to consistently find the end zone. Pick: Under 43 (Caesars Sportsbook) -- Will Backus

Oklahoma State at No. 25 Colorado

Noon | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- Colorado boasts one of the best offenses in the Big 12 and Oklahoma State defends worse than anyone. This will be a pride game for the Cowboys as they try to avoid a winless conference slate against a highly touted opponent, and freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith showed real promise to open up the running game for Ollie Gordon. The Buffs have to much firepower for OSU to pull off the upset, but expect plenty of scoring. Pick: Over 65.5 (Fanatics Sportsbook) -- Shehan Jeyarajah

Oregon State at No. 11 Boise State

Noon | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- This one is difficult to handicap. Both Boise State and Oregon State have been erratic this year. Yes, the Broncos are winning a lot, but two of their last three victories have come by one possession against teams with a losing record. Oregon State, meanwhile, went from losing 28-0 against then 2-7 Air Force to beating former top-25 Washington State in the honorary Pac-12 Championship Game in the span of one week. Both also have plenty to play for: Oregon State has bowl eligibility on the line, while Boise State is trying to stay in good standing for the College Football Playoff. One point of concern for Oregon State is the fact that it gives up 178.2 yards rushing per game and now has to face the nation's best running back in Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. All this to say, Boise State is going to win this game, but it will probably be closer than Vegas seems to think. Pick: Oregon State +18.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) -- Will Backus

Mississippi State at No. 14 Ole Miss

3:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- One could argue that Ole Miss will come out on fire, motivated by its loss to Florida and looking to take out its frustrations with rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. I understand the sentiment, but weird stuff happens in this rivalry, and I suspect the Rebels' disappointment in missing the playoff will lead to a flatter-than-expected performance. That's not to say the Bulldogs will win or make it close, but Mississippi State's performances in previous road games at Texas, Georgia and Tennessee (all covers) provide enough evidence to believe Jeff Lebby will keep this within the betting line. Pick: Mississippi State +26 (DraftKings Sportsbook) -- Brandon Marcello

Stanford at San Jose State

4 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- With a win, Stanford can surpass its win total from last season and establish positive momentum heading into the offseason. Coming off an emotional rivalry loss to Cal, Stanford should be motivated to close out the season strong against a Northern California rival. If the Cardinal can find a way to contain Nash, they should cover and win outright as a slight underdog on sports betting apps. Pick: Stanford +3 (Fanatics Sportsbook) -- Cameron Salerno

Georgia Tech at No. 7 Georgia

7:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- It would not be a surprise if Georgia Tech is frisky in this game early, so if you wanted to take the Yellow Jackets +10.5 in the first half, that could be an option. But, over the course of four quarters, I do think the talent gap is exposed and the Bulldogs will look to close out their home schedule with another emphatic win. Georgia's offense can be a little slow to get going, but once they start to lean on a defense, they can pile up points in a hurry. That's where I think a close game becomes a comfortable against the spread cover later in the second half. Pick: Georgia -19.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) -- Chip Patterson

