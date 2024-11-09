This massive showdown in Week 11 between Georgia and Ole Miss was circled as a potentially pivotal spot for both teams since the schedule was released. Well, the matchup has finally arrived and the stakes are arguably even higher than originally anticipated as the No. 16 Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) host the No. 3 Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1) on Saturday.

Georgia is the current betting favorite to win the SEC with +150 odds on FanDuel. However, it has already taken one loss, and another would put its conference title aspirations on life support entering another huge showdown next week with No. 7 Tennessee. Ole Miss, which entered the season with its highest preseason ranking since Archie Manning's time as quarterback, must win in order to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Rebels enter this week as a +1700 bet to win the conference, according to FanDuel sportsbook.

The last time Georgia played at Ole Miss, the Rebels handed Kirby Smart the first loss of his head coaching career with a 45-14 drubbing of the Bulldogs back in 2016. It remains the largest margin of defeat for Georgia in nine seasons under Smart. But when the programs met last season at Georgia, it was the Bulldogs who got the last laugh in a dominant 52-17 victory.

The non-competitive nature of that loss should provide an extra dose of motivation for Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin as these two former coworkers at Alabama square off in one of the premier matchups of the weekend.

How to watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Saturday, November 9 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Need to know

Beck's blunders: After throwing just six interceptions in 14 games during a breakout 2023 season, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is dealing with a case of the yips. The fifth-year signal caller has thrown 11 interceptions in 2024, all of which have come over the last five games. He's thrown three interceptions on three occasions, including in a loss at Alabama. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has given no indication that he's considered trying another option at quarterback. But Beck must improve if the Bulldogs are going to win their third national championship in four seasons.

Dart's dimes: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart appears to be finding a groove at just the right time. After a prolific start to the season against overmatched nonconference opponents, Dart was underwhelming during the Rebels' 1-2 start against SEC foes. But in wins over Oklahoma and Arkansas the past two weeks, the senior has been on target. He threw for a school-record 515 yards in last week's 63-31 win at Arkansas. Dart's six touchdown tosses brought his season total to 21, which leads the SEC. Most impressive was that his huge game came with star receiver Tre Harris out due to injury. Instead, Dart connected with Jordan Watkins, who set school records with receiving yards (254) and touchdowns (5).

Defensive development: One difference between this year's Ole Miss team and the one Georgia beat 52-17 last season is the physicality of the defensive front. With big-time transfer additions Walter Nolen (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Florida) along the defensive line and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas) in the mix at linebacker, the Rebels have stepped up their game defensively.

"Lane's done an incredible job of getting talented players, big, physical," Smart said. "The improvement on defense for them is extremely noticeable. These guys are disruptive, powerful, fast, tons of sacks, tons of tackles for loss."

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

Ole Miss rediscovered its top gear offensively in a 63-31 win at Arkansas last week. Now, the Rebels welcome a Georgia team that has alternated between dominant and vulnerable. Unless UGA quarterback Carson Beck snaps out of his recent funk, the Bulldogs will find themselves in serious trouble. Even if Beck cuts back on his recent turnover woes, Ole Miss is better equipped defensively this season to eliminate Georgia's running game. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has a bevy of playmakers at his disposal and the confidence to stress the Georgia defense. Look for Ole Miss to find a way in a game that may define coach Lane Kiffin's tenure with the program. Pick: Ole Miss +2.5

