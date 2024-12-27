No. 13 Miami and No. 18 Iowa State will clash in one of only three bowl games outside the College Football Playoff including two ranked teams. As you'd expect in this situation, it's also a battle between two teams who came up just short of their goals.

Miami began its season with nine straight wins. It was a favorite to win the ACC and earn a College Football Playoff berth before losing two its final three games, including in its regular-season finale against Syracuse. The Hurricanes' season included plenty of close calls, but they ultimately couldn't balance the tightrope.

Iowa State started 7-0, but it felt like consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas had knocked it out of Big 12 title contention. They did not. The Cyclones responded with three straight wins, and when results elsewhere went their way, they found themselves in the conference title game against Arizona State. They came up short in the end.

This will be the first time the programs have met on the gridiron, but not the first time they've played in this game. This will be Miami's seventh appearance in the game (though the first since 2016 when it was the Russell Athletic Bowl), which is more than anybody else in history. Iowa State is appearing for the third time, which ties it for the sixth-most.

Miami vs. Iowa State: Need to know

Cam Ward says he'll play, but that's subject to change: Cam Ward's incredible season included a trip to New York as a Heisman finalist. He's also considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft class. These are all the makings of a situation where a player opts out of the bowl game, but for now, Ward plans to play in the game. If he does, it would be a huge boost for the Canes and their chances of winning the game. It could also lead other players with similar decisions to make to follow suit.

Iowa State won 10 games for the first time in program history: While the Cyclones' season ended with a 45-19 beatdown from Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship, it was still an incredible season. Even more remarkable, the Cyclones have won eight games or more in a season just 11 times, and Matt Campbell has been the coach for four of them. He is the only Iowa State coach to record both a 10-win and a nine-win season in program history. Campbell appears to be building one of those "they're going to name the field after him one day" legacies in Ames.

A Pop-Tart will lose its life: If you didn't watch last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl you missed one of the greatest spectacles in recent bowl game history. For, you see, after the game, the Pop-Tart mascot gave its life and descended into a giant toaster where it was burned to delicious perfection and then consumed by victorious Kansas State players and coaches. This season it will be one of three different Pop-Tarts who receive the glorious honor of being eaten by the victors.

How to watch Pop-Tarts Bowl live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Pop-Tarts Bowl prediction, picks

I'm making this pick with the understanding that Cam Ward intends to play. If that holds true, I think we're in for a very fun contest. If both teams are close to full strength this will likely be a shootout. Miami has spent its entire season scoring points and giving them back, and Iowa State has been in plenty of shootouts itself. Pick: Over 55

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for 10 outright upsets during college football's bowl and playoff season. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates every matchup 10,000 times.