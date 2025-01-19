Ohio State and Notre Dame battle Monday in Atlanta in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. The 7-seed Fighting Irish and 8-seed Buckeyes had to play three rounds of playoffs to reach the finale. Either Marcus Freeman or Ryan Day will capture their first national championship as a coach.

The Buckeyes lost two regular-season contests and missed the Big Ten Championship Game but fought their way to the title game thanks to a dominant playoff run. Ohio State outlasted Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl and won its three CFP matchups by a combined 59 points.

Notre Dame trailed Penn State by 10 points but shocked the Nittany Lions in a 27-24 victory. The Fighting Irish have made massive plays on offense, defense and special teams during their run. The Irish and Buckeyes have met recently, with Day holding a 2-0 career record over Freeman. Ohio State has won six straight games against Notre Dame, dating back to 1995.

CBS Sports will provide live coverage Monday night of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Follow along for score updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

How to watch national championship 2025

Game: 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Alternate viewing options

Field Pass with Pat McAfee Show -- ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free)

Command Center -- ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free)

Skycast -- ESPNEWS, fuboTV (Try for free)

All-22, hometown radio, halftime band performances and more available via ESPN's app

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame storylines

Ohio State: The Buckeyes entered the year with one of the most talent-filled rosters in college football. During a disappointing regular season, Ohio State didn't live up to expectations. A fourth straight loss to Michigan knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten title game and down to an 8-seed in the CFP.

But since the CFP began, the Buckeyes have clicked. They obliterated 9-seed Tennessee and 1-seed Oregon in the first two rounds and outlasted Texas to reach the title game. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith posted 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games, while defensive end Jack Sawyer recorded 4.5 sacks in three contests.

If Ohio State wins, it will be a career-defining moment for Day, who has faced major criticism in recent years for his struggles against Michigan. It would be only the third national title since 1970 for what is perhaps the top job in the sport.

Notre Dame: The Irish took a major chance when they promoted young defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach, but the former Ohio State linebacker has elevated the program. Freeman has a 33-9 record in three seasons and set a school record with his 14th win in 2024.

Notre Dame had not won a major bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl, losing 10 straight. Former coach Brian Kelly was 0-2 in College Football Playoff games. This year, Notre Dame became the first program to ever win multiple bowl games in the same season after capturing both the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.

The Irish's success has come despite suffering numerous injuries. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, defensive tackle Rylie Mills and left tackle Anthonie Knapp have all been sidelined. Shorthanded Notre Dame still found a way to beat Indiana, Georgia and Penn State and reach the final round.

Freeman is the first Black and Asian coach to ever lead his program to an FBS national title game. He is the first FBS head coach of Asian descent anywhere other than Hawaii.