Nebraska has named Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator only one week after the former West Virginia and Houston coach joined the staff as an analyst. Incumbent coordinator Marcus Satterfield will remain on staff as tight ends coach.

The move was announced as Nebraska comes off a three-game losing streak heading into the bye last week. Holgorsen was formally hired as an offensive consultant six days ago.

"I called him last week and had him come in and look at everything," Rhule said. "He's had a long history of success offensively, certainly as a head coach but also as a coordinator before that. I think he just kind of gives us a fresh perspective."

The Cornhuskers' offense has tanked in recent weeks, mustering only 354.1 yards per game to rank No. 96 nationally. During the three-game losing streak, Nebraska has averaged only 14.7 points per game. Nebraska needs to win one of three remaining games against USC, Wisconsin or Iowa to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. The team started 5-1 to begin the season.

Rhule coached against Holgorsen twice while he was at Baylor during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Mountaineers scored a combined 96 points and won both games.

Nebraska pursued Holgorsen for a role on its staff previously, but he initially opted to work as an analyst at TCU after getting fired from Houston. He posted a 92-69 record between head coaching jobs at West Virginia and Houston and is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in college football. Holgorsen had a hand in coaching Graham Harrell, Case Keenum, Brandon Weeden, Geno Smith, Will Grier and Clayton Tune. By far his most important job will be developing star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Holgorsen came to prominence under Air Raid innovators Hal Mumme and Mike Leach. He played for the duo as a wide receiver at NAIA Iowa Wesleyan before coaching his way up from Division II Valdosta State to an assistant at Texas Tech under Leach.