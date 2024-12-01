CBS Sports Network's continued coverage of the 2024 college football season includes five games for the Week 14 schedule, with two Black Friday games ahead of a Saturday tripleheader.

UTSA and Army keep the ball rolling with the first game on Saturday afternoon. The Black Knights are trying to win 10 regular season games for the first time since 2018 and 10 games period for the third time under coach Jeff Monken.

The MAC is back in the afternoon as Central Michigan travels to Northern Illinois. Then UNLV and Nevada wrap things up Saturday night in an important Mountain West Conference clash with its own influence on how the postseason plays out.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way once the Week 14 games begin. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines, betting odds and more for each matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Nevada at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UNLV -17.5 | Will the Rebels cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 14 projections here

Colorado State's Week 13 loss to Fresno State opened the door for UNLV to make its way back into the MWC Championship Game conversation. There are a few moving parts behind the scenes -- especially since UNLV and Colorado State didn't play a head-to-head game this year -- but the Rebels' path to the postseason obviously starts with a win against Nevada. For the Wolf Pack, this will be their 13th game of the season. They've taken advantage of a weird calendar year to pack some extra contests in their first year under new coach Jeff Choate.