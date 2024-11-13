Thomas Davis Jr. has committed to Notre Dame, he announced on social media Tuesday. The son of son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. is No. 113 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He chose Notre Dame over Tennessee, NC State, Penn State, USC, Virginia Tech and Miami.

The No. 7 linebacker in the 2026 class became Notre Dame's third commitment for the cycle after visiting the Irish this past weekend. He joins four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs and three-star wide receiver Dylan Farison.

Here is Davis' full scouting from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins.

"Has flashed at numerous off-season events. High football IQ, shows the ability to line up all over and can make plays at all three levels. Reactionary athlete who moves well in space and shows good explosiveness running down plays from behind. Strong in blitz situations and has natural pass rush skill. Really strong frame, well put together, especially in his upper body. Physical hitter at the point of attack who probably projects best as a mike 'backer in college. Can take on blocks, disengage and makes plays sideline to sideline. Comfortable in coverage and has shown the ability to play some safety and even some nickel. Strong bloodlines, father Thomas Davis Sr was was All-American at Georgia and 14 year vet with Carolina Panthers."

Davis plays his high school football at Weddington High School (Matthews, North Carolina). Should he make it to signing day, he'll join two other sons of former NFL players on the Irish roster. Kennedy Urlacher (son of former NFL star linebacker Brian Urlacher) and Bryce Young (son of former NFL star DE Bryant Young) are freshmen at Notre Dame. Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of former NFL star Jerome Bettis, is committed to Notre Dame as part of its 2025 recruiting class.