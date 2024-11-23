The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) will try to take another step toward the College Football Playoff when they go on the road to face the Florida Gators (5-5) on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss has won three consecutive games, including a 28-10 win over then-No. 3 Georgia two weeks ago. Florida snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-16 win over then-No. 22 LSU last week, getting within one win of bowl eligibility. This is the first meeting between these teams since Florida picked up a 51-35 road win in 2020. Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr., the team's leading rusher, is out with a leg injury.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Ole Miss is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under is 55 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Florida vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -11.5

Florida vs. Ole Miss over/under: 55 points

Florida vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -459, Florida +348

Why Florida can cover

Florida has proven its resiliency since getting off to a rough start this season, winning four of its last seven games to get within one victory of clinching bowl eligibility. The Gators took then-No. 8 Tennessee to overtime in one of their losses while also covering the spread in their loss to then-No. 2 Georgia. They are coming off their biggest win of the season, beating then-No. 22 LSU in a 27-16 final.

Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway returned after injuring his hamstring against Georgia, completing 13 of 26 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown against LSU. Freshman running back Jadan Baugh had a big game as well, rushing six times for 65 yards and a score. The Gators have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, including five of their last six as underdogs.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss lost two games by a combined six points earlier in the season, but it has responded with a crucial three-game winning streak to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Rebels beat Oklahoma and Arkansas by double digits before taking down then-No. 3 Georgia in a 28-10 final two weeks ago. Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart finished with 199 passing yards and a touchdown in a game controlled by the Ole Miss defense.

The Rebels have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games, and they have covered in five of their last seven games against Florida.

How to make Florida vs. Ole Miss picks

The model has simulated Ole Miss vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

