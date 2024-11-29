The No. 1 Oregon Ducks clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win over Wisconsin two weeks ago, but now they'll be looking to close out a perfect regular season with a rivalry win over the Washington Huskies on Saturday. The Oregon-Washington rivalry dates back to 1900, and Washington holds a 63-48-5 advantage in the all-time series after winning the last three matchups when both were members of the Pac-12. However, the dynamic has certainly shifted in the Big Ten, with Oregon sitting at 11-0 on the season and 8-0 in the Big Ten, while Washington is 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., where the Ducks haven't lost since Nov. 2022 against the Huskies. Oregon is favored by 18 points in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds, while the over/under is 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Washington vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oregon vs. Washington spread: Oregon -18

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 50.5 points

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Oregon -1064, Washington +678

Oregon vs. Washington streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Meanwhile, Oregon put another one in the bag two weeks ago to keep its perfect season alive. It skirted past Wisconsin 16-13. The 16-point effort marked the Ducks' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

The Oregon defense suffocated Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke all game, allowing only 96 yards on 28 pass attempts. Jordan James rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the victory on an off-night for quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoma transfer leads the Big Ten in passing yards (3,066) and has accounted for 28 total touchdowns this season.

Why Washington can cover

Washington took a loss when it played away from home on November 9th, but the home fans gave the Huskies all the motivation they needed when they were last in action on Nov. 16. They came out on top against UCLA by a score of 31-19 to earn bowl eligibility. A big part of the win was Washington's ability to finish drives, as it scored a touchdown on all four of its trips to the red zone.

Jonah Coleman rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the victory to top the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He's produced at least 100 scrimmage yards in three of his last four games, and he'll be leaned on heavily against an Oregon defense that ranks eighth in Division I in points allowed per game (15.7).

How to make Oregon vs. Washington picks

