The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies are set to square off in a Big Ten battle on Saturday night. Penn State is coming off the sting of its first loss of the season after falling to Ohio State, 20-13, on Saturday. But Penn State still received a top-12 spot in the first College Football Playoff Rankings this season, coming in at No. 6. Penn State fell to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten with the loss. Washington is coming off a 26-21 victory over USC on Saturday to improve to 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Penn State's Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are 13-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Penn State odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 46.5 points.

Penn State vs. Washington spread: Penn State -13

Penn State vs. Washington over/under: 46.5 points



Penn State vs. Washington money line: Penn State -549, Washington: +395

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies snapped a two-game losing streak with a 26-21 victory over USC last week. Washington's defense was pivotal to the victory, forcing three interceptions. Senior linebacker Carson Bruener was a game-wrecker with 12 tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections. It was his second straight game with more than 10 tackles as he leads the defense in tackles (67) and interceptions (three) as a linebacker with a likely NFL future.

Junior Jonah Coleman rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the victory and he's been one of the most dominant runners in the Big Ten this season. Coleman is fourth in the conference in rushing yards (889) and is averaging 6.3 yards per carry, the second-most among the top-five leading rushing in total rushing yards. He's rushed for at least 80 yards in seven games, including five 100-yard performances, in nine contests this season. Ohio State running backs rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, against Penn State last week and Washington will look to replicate that success. See which team to pick here.

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions opened a 10-0 lead in the first quarter against No. 4 Ohio State before their 20-13 loss, their eighth straight loss to the Buckeyes. Luckily for coach James Franklin, Washington isn't Ohio State or a top-five ranked team as Franklin is 1-10 against top-five teams as Penn State head coach. But Franklin is 94-30 against teams ranked outisde the top five for a .758 win percentage and Penn State is coming of back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins.

Penn State is 3-0 in program history against Washington with the last meeting resulting in a 35-28 victory in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl. Franklin was the head coach that season. Although Washington reached the National Championship Game last season, this is an entirely different Huskies team, most notably without quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons) and head coach Kalen DeBoer (Alabama). Penn State has the seventh-best scoring defense (15.0 points per game) on the sixth-fewest yards allowed (279.0 per game) with an elite defense that can give Washington trouble on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

