The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (9-1) will try to take another step toward SEC Championship and College Football Playoff appearances when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) on Saturday afternoon. Texas has won three straight games since suffering its lone loss to then-No. 5 Georgia last month, picking a 20-10 win at Arkansas last week. Kentucky needs to win its final two games to become bowl eligible after it lost four straight games. The Wildcats were able to snap that skid with a 48-6 win over Murray State last week, narrowly covering the 41.5-point spread.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by 20.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 47 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Texas. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Texas vs. Kentucky spread: Texas -20.5

Texas vs. Kentucky over/under: 47 points

Texas vs. Kentucky money line: Texas -1515, Kentucky +858

Texas vs. Kentucky picks:

Why Texas can cover

Texas has grown accustomed to winning games in blowout fashion this season, with six of its nine wins coming by at least 20 points. The Longhorns cruised to a 49-17 win over Florida in their most recent home game, as junior quarterback Quinn Ewers had 333 passing yards and five touchdowns. He had a quieter performance against Arkansas last week, but the Texas defense stepped up in the 20-10 win.

The Longhorns allowed just 231 total yards, with 74 of those coming in the first half. Running back Jaydon Blue had 83 rushing yards on 13 carries, continuing to provide balance for the offense. Kentucky ranks last in the SEC and 109th nationally in scoring, and the Wildcats are No. 14 in the SEC and 107th nationally in total offense.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky was able to get back on track and snap a four-game losing streak with a 48-6 win over Murray State last week, as Jamarion Wilcox rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff had 183 passing yards and two touchdowns, as Kentucky racked up 582 yards of offense. The Wildcats might not be able to extend their streak of bowl appearances to nine seasons, but they have shown potential on numerous occasions this year.

They lost to then-No. 1 Georgia by one point in September before taking down then-No. 6 Ole Miss as 17.5-point underdogs later in the month. Kentucky also covered the spread in its loss at then-No. 7 Tennessee earlier this month. The Wildcats have covered the spread in nine of their last 13 road games overall, while Texas has only covered twice in its last six games.

How to make Texas vs. Kentucky picks

The model has simulated Kentucky vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over,

So who wins Texas vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?