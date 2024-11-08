The No. 9 BYU Cougars (8-0) will try to remain on track for a College Football Playoff spot when they face the Utah Utes on Saturday night in a rivalry known as the Holy War. BYU had a bye last week following a 37-24 win at UCF two weeks ago, and it is the only unbeaten team remaining in the Big 12. Utah has lost four straight games since winning its first four games, so this is an opportunity to turn its season around in the biggest game of the campaign. The Holy War is one of four protected rivalries in the Big 12 that will be played on an annual basis.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. BYU is favored by 3 points in the latest Utah vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is 40.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any BYU vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a sizzling 18-9 on all top-rated picks over the past six weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on BYU vs. Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Utah vs. BYU spread: BYU -3

Utah vs. BYU over/under: 40.5 points

Utah vs. BYU money line: BYU 154, Utah +128

Utah vs. BYU picks: See picks here

Utah vs. BYU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Utah can cover

The bye week came at a perfect time for Utah, as it re-opened its quarterback competition between Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose. Wilson was benched early in the second half against Houston two weeks ago, but Rose threw a late interception that led to Houston's game-winning field goal on the final play. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said he is going to keep the starting decision within the program, so BYU will not know which quarterback to prepare for.

Senior running back Micah Bernard leads Utah's rushing attack with 782 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The Utes are in a rare position as underdogs in this series, as they have won nine of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2010. They have also been profitable against the spread, covering in 11 of the last 16 editions of the rivalry. See which team to pick here.

Why BYU can cover

BYU has already picked up four road wins this season, including a 37-24 win at UCF as a 3-point underdog in its most recent contest. Junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff had 228 passing yards and two touchdowns, while BYU's rushing attack racked up 252 yards and two scores. Retzlaff leads an offense that is averaging 35.1 points and 410.0 yards per game.

The Cougars are also an elite defensive team, leading the Big 12 in takeaways (18) and are tied for the lead in interceptions (14). They have 11 different players who have recorded at least one interception, while four different players have recovered a fumble. BYU has covered the spread in nine of its last 10 games, and Utah has only covered once in its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Utah vs. BYU picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Utah 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Utah spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.