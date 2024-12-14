The most prestigious individual award in college football will be handed out Saturday night during the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Four finalists all turned in spectacular seasons to earn invitations to this year's event. Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is the consensus favorite to win the award after producing one of the most unique seasons in college football history.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are also in contention with the foursome taking center stage alongside Hunter at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday night.

Jeanty captured the the Maxwell Award on Thursday, which is the award given annually to the best player in college football. He is one of two finalists -- Gabriel being the other -- participating in the College Football Playoff. No. 3 seed Boise State and No. 1 seed Oregon both earned a first-round bye after winning their respective conference championships.

Seven of the last eight Heisman winners have been quarterbacks, including LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who took home the award in 2023. Hunter could become the first non-quarterback to win the Heisman since former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the award in 2020. The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. It can also be streamed live on fuboTV (Try for free).

2024 Heisman Trophy finalists

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado: After putting together an unprecedented season on both sides of the football, Hunter was the star of the annual college football award show earlier this week. He won the Bednarik Award, given annually to the top defensive player in college football and was also picked for the Biletnikoff Award honoring the sport's top wide receiver. Hunter also won the Walter Camp Award, one of two trophies given to college football's player of the year, for a second consecutive year. On offense, Hunter caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns and recorded 31 tackles and four interceptions on defense. His stellar play on both sides is why he's the heavy favorite to win the award.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: Jeanty put together one of the best seasons by a running back in college football history, rushing for 2,497 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 29 touchdowns. Jeanty ran for over 100 yards in every game this season and helped Boise State clinch a berth in the CFP for the first time in program history. He started his season with a bang, running for 267 yards and six touchdowns against Georgia Southern and ran for at least one touchdown in 12 of 13 games.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: Gabriel is the latest Oregon signal caller to make it to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was a finalist for the award last season, and his successor put together an equally impressive season. The former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback threw for 3,558 yards and 28 touchdowns and helped Oregon reach the CFP. Gabriel could have an opportunity to break more FBS career records with a deep playoff run.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami: Ward produced one of the most impressive single seasons by a quarterback in Miami program history. He threw for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns and routinely made highlight-reel plays. The former Incarnate Word and Washington State signal caller helped keep Miami to CFP contention until the final week of the regular season. Ward was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports.