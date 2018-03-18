2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Concerns about Diamondbacks headline Busts 2.0

A humidor. A stupid humidor. I did not expect I'd be writing about a humidor, but here we go.

As you probably know, the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to use a humidor at Chase Field. As many have stated, this could be a huge deal. In the linked piece, Alan Nathan reasons that there should be a 25-50 percent reduction in home runs at Chase Field. That's a really big deal.

Paul Goldschmidt his 20 home runs at home last year. So we're talking about him possibly hitting 5-10 fewer long balls. Jake Lamb hit 16 of his 30 home runs at home. He would be largely useless in Fantasy if he hits 24 home runs.

And this is not just about home runs. The Diamondbacks finished eighth last year in runs scored, but they were second in scoring at home. You should probably expect a dip in both runs and RBI from the entire team, and most individuals.

Paul Goldschmidt is currently the No. 4 player in Fantasy Pros ADP. He could still justify that if he runs more (stolen bases often go up when offense goes down) and gets his batting average up around .310, but it's not a risk I'm willing to take. A.J. Pollock is being taken at the start of the sixth round, and that's way too early. Jake Lamb is an 11th round pick, which is at least four rounds too high. If you wanted to take a stance that you're fading the Diamondbacks lineup in Fantasy drafts, I don't think you'd miss anything.

Here are eight more busts I'm avoiding on draft day, sorted by ADP:

The first two names on this list were a part of my earlier version of this column. I was hoping their ADP would fall enough to take them out, but it hasn't ... at all. Ozuna is being drafted in the fourth round, which implies that he's going to maintain at least one of his unsustainable metrics from 2017. I expect his batting average will drop by 30 points, his home run total will regress by 20 percent and he'll lose at least 20 RBI. He's still a good hitter, but I wouldn't draft him until the seventh round.

I don't believe in Schoop near as much as I do Ozuna. He's largely an accumulator coming off a career year. He will be a drag on your batting average, provides no steals and should very well see a dip in the other three categories. Schoop is being drafted like a difference maker, when he should be a fall-back option.

I've heard a lot of people talking about what a great value Turner is. I don't get it. He's a 33-year-old who has played more than 130 games once in his career. I want my sixth-round pick to have a higher expectation of playing time than that. His career year was 2016, when he hit .275 with 27 home runs and 90 RBI in 151 games. I assume people are projecting 2017 ratios onto 2016 playing time, which seems like a reach. The projections largely agree, with Depth Charts, Steamer and ZIPS all projecting Turner below 25 home runs and with around 80 runs and RBI. That type of production is a value in the double-digit rounds, not here.

Speaking of playing time, Shohei Ohtani! The Angels are committing to a six-man rotation to accommodate their new pitcher, which hampers upside in weekly lineup leagues. Two-start weeks will be largely non-existent, and there could be a week or two where he doesn't pitch at all. If you're in a daily league, you could also get hitter stats from him when he's in the lineup, but I have a real problem expecting Ohtani to be good as both a hitter and a pitcher in his first taste of the big leagues.

Reliever stats can be really fickle year to year. Felipe Rivero had a 2.79 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 2015. He followed that up with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. Then, of course, he was awesome last year with a 1.67 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP. Is that really enough to rank him as a top-10 closer? Not for me. Especially not when he pitches on a team that could be as bad as the Pirates. I expect an ERA closer to three than two, with an above average WHIP. I'd also expect a saves total right around 30.

Miguel Sano is the first player ever to be in my Breakouts 1.0 and my Busts 2.0. To be clear, I still love Sano's upside. But his floor terrifies me. He has reported to camp overweight and he's currently the subject of an MLB investigation. Sano already came with some risk due to his high strikeout rate, his injury history and the fact that he's a liability with the glove. It doesn't feel like his ADP is factoring in many of those risks.

The batted ball data looks great for Castellanos, but we have no reason to trust batted ball data from Detroit. Instead, we need to look at Castellanos like a .275 hitter who should be in the mid-20s for home runs. I would expect his run production numbers will take a dip from last year's career high. He's not really going to hurt you in most categories, but it's really hard to see where he stands out. Like I said with Schoop, he's a fine player to fall back on, but not at this price.

We know what to expect from Marcus Stroman. Despite the wild fluctuations in his ERA, his peripherals have pretty consistently looked like a solid starter who will give you an ERA around 3.5 and a WHIP around 1.3. His value is in his relatively high floor. But now he's battling shoulder inflammation in camp and pitching for a Blue Jays team that doesn't look to me like a contender. I don't mind taking a safe pitcher in the mid-rounds, but I'm not taking a low-upside pitcher with shoulder pain in spring training.