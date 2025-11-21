The Rangers non-tendered Garcia on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia was slated to make approximately $12 million in arbitration, but the Rangers have opted to part ways with the 32-year-old slugger. He finished the 2025 regular season with a .665 OPS with 13 steals, 58 runs scored, 19 home runs and 75 RBI in 547 plate appearances. Garcia's production at the plate has dipped over the past couple of the seasons, but he should garner interest from teams looking to add outfield depth ahead of the 2026 campaign.