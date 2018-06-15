Richards was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to June 14.

The injury knocked Richards out of Wednesday's game after two innings, and he will be forced to miss at least one turn through the rotation after this move. Richards was slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the issue, but the team did not specify the grade of strain he's dealing with when it announced a series of transactions Friday afternoon. Given the slew of injuries they are dealing with, it's possible the Angels will have to reach down to the Double-A level for a starter next week.