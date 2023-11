The Angels selected Kochanowicz's contract from Double-A Rocket City on Monday.

Kochanowicz is now on the 40-man roster and protected from the Rule 5 Draft. The tall right-hander hasn't done much in the minors to this point, holding a 5.27 ERA and 69:25 K:BB over 94 innings between High-A Tri-City and Rocket City in 2023. He'll probably head back to Rocket City to begin 2024.