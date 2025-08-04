Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Stumbles against White Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochanowicz didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.
Kochanowicz made his second start since rejoining the active roster following a stint at Triple-A Salt Lake. While he improved upon his control - Kochanowicz walked six batters in his previous outing - he yielded his most runs in a start since May 10. Most of the damage came from the bat of Colson Montgomery, who launched a three-run homer in the first inning and hit an RBI single in the third. Kochanowicz will carry a 5.85 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in Detroit.
