Lucroy has hit .366/.422/.512 this spring.

The veteran catcher is looking to bounce back from a poor 2019 campaign in which he hit just .241/.291/.325 with four homers in 126 games for Oakland. The last time he recorded a spring OPS this high, back in 2016, Lucroy went on to hit a career-best 24 homers with a .292/.355/.500 line, though it's generally unwise to read too much into small-sample spring stats.

