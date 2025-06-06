Soler (groin) is starting in right field and batting fifth against the Mariners on Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Soler was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to groin tightness, but it doesn't appear to be a lingering issue as he's back in the lineup for Friday's American League West clash. Soler has slashed .200/.279/.345 with two home runs and eight RBI in 61 plate appearances over his last 15 games.