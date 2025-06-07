Hendricks (3-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Friday.

Hendricks has allowed at least three runs in six straight outings. That held true Friday, but for the second time in that span, he came away with a win despite not being at his best in any regard. Hendricks has been able to work fairly deep into games most of the time, but he has posted unimpressive ratios with a 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB through 65 innings over 12 starts. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Athletics.