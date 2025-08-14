Hendricks allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Hendricks fell behind quickly, giving up a leadoff triple to Shohei Ohtani followed by a run-scoring single by Mookie Betts. Two batters later, Will Smith got to the veteran righty for a two-run homer, setting the tone for the hurler's poor night. Hendricks did manage to rebound with a scoreless second and third frame, but he was pulled with one out in the fourth after loading the bases on two walks and an infield single, and two of the three baserunners he turned over to the bullpen came around to score. Hendricks' outing was his second-shortest of the season, trailing just his seven-run, three-inning performance against Minnesota in late April. Though he's managed to hang onto a spot in the Angels' rotation, Hendricks has submitted a poor 4.87 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 23 starts spanning 120 innings on the campaign.