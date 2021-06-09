Stassi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

Stassi took Kris Bubic deep in the third inning Tuesday. The catcher has homered in each of his last three games that he started. He was rewarded by batting cleanup for the first time this year. The 30-year-old has been hot since coming off the injured list June 1, with nine hits in his last 19 plate appearances. He is slashing .333/.396/.625 with four homers, eight RBI and 12 runs in just 14 starts this season.