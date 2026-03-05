Angels' Mitch Farris: Showing improved velocity
Farris allowed two runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks over three innings during an exhibition game against Team Italy on Wednesday. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the left-hander was sitting around 93 mph with his fastball.
Farris averaged 90.3 mph with his fastball as a rookie last season, as he made five starts and had a 6.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings. The 25-year-old showed more strikeout potential in the minors with an 11.0 K/9 at Double-A, and a little more velocity could help to improve his results in the majors.
