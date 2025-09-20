Farris (1-2) was charged with the loss Friday against the Rockies, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

It was the rookie southpaw's worst performance in the major leagues so far, as he surrendered a season-high eight hits and seven runs. However, it was encouraging to see Farris generate 14 whiffs on the evening, and he also threw a season-high 90 pitches. He'll take a rough 6.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across four starts into his final scheduled appearance of 2025 against the Royals, who do have a pitiful .496 OPS against left-handed pitching since the beginning of September.