Farris (1-3) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Royals on Thursday.

Farris got off to a decent start in his big-league career with two strong starts, but he allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over his last three outings of 2025. He finishes the campaign with a 6.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB over 24.1 innings across five starts in the majors. The southpaw figures to be in the competition for a rotation spot in 2026.