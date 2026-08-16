Angels' Reid Detmers: Dazzles in win

Detmers (4-8) allowed two hits and struck out 11 without walking a batter over eight shutout innings to earn the win over the Royals on Saturday.

Detmers needed just 93 pitches (59 strikes) in this gem, though the Angels opted to have Ben Joyce come on for the save with a one-run lead to protect in the ninth inning. Prior to Saturday, Detmers came up winless in nine straight starts with a 4.60 ERA over 47 innings in that span. He has looked better since the All-Star break, giving up just seven runs over his last 34.1 innings with a 44:8 K:BB during that stretch. Overall, the southpaw has been a bright spot on a bad team with a 3.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167:43 K:BB through 143 innings over 25 starts this season. Detmers is projected to be on the bump for a road start versus the Rangers his next time out.