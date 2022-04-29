Detmers (1-1) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters to earn the win against Cleveland on Thursday.

The left-hander kept the Guardians off the scoreboard for four innings before Austin Hedges slugged a solo home run off him with two outs in the fifth. Detmers bounced back to retire the next batter and line himself up for the victory. The 22-year-old allowed five runs over 3.1 innings against Texas in his his second start of the campaign but has since yielded just three runs over 10 frames. His strikeout numbers haven't yet exploded the way they did in the minors -- Detmers has a modest 16 punchouts across 17.1 innings this season -- but he appears to be settling into the final slot in the Angels' rotation. His next start is likely to come in Boston next week.