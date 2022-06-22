Detmers allowed five runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Tuesday.

Detmers gave up runs in three of the five innings he worked, but the Angels' offense was able to bail him out later in the contest. It was the first time he's completed five innings since May 25. The southpaw is still struggling a bit with a 4.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB across 58 innings in 12 starts this year. As long as the Angels stick with a six-man rotation, Detmers will likely continue to draw starts. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the White Sox next week.