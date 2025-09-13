The Angels transferred Detmers (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Left elbow inflammation forced Detmers onto the injured list Thursday, and the Angels will officially keep him out for the rest of the season now that he's on the 60-day IL. He'll conclude his first season as a full-time reliever with a 3.96 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 63.2 innings. Connor Brogdon was selected from Triple-A to take Detmers' 40-man roster spot and replace Andrew Chafin (triceps) in the major-league bullpen.