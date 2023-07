Detmers allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Saturday.

Detmers was better than in his last start before the All-Star break, but it was still a bit of a shaky outing. He was tagged for multiple runs in the third and fourth innings. The southpaw now has a 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 113:35 K:BB through 91.2 innings across 17 starts overall. He's projected for a home start versus the Pirates next weekend.