Angels' Ryan Johnson: Allows two homers in fourth loss

Johnson (1-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over four innings against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

The 23-year-old was done in by the long ball, surrendering a two-run homer to Jarren Duran in the second inning before serving up a three-run shot to Willson Contreras in the third frame, though all three runs on the latter blast were unearned due to an error earlier in the inning. Johnson dazzled with six shutout innings June 23 against the Orioles but has otherwise struggled at the big-league level in 2026. The right-hander will take a 6.99 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings and eight appearances (five starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Twins.