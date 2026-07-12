Angels' Ryan Johnson: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

Johnson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Twins, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The 23-year-old righty served up another homer, this one a two-run shot by Royce Lewis in the second inning, but Johnson was taken off the hook for the loss when the Angels tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh. Johnson has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four straight outings, posting a 4.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 20 innings, but even that shaky ERA hides five unearned runs. With Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) potentially back by the end of July, Johnson's may not last long in the big-league rotation following the All-Star break.