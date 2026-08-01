Angels' Ryan Johnson: Handed sixth loss

Johnson (2-6) took the loss Friday versus Milwaukee, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander held the Brewers to a single run through four innings, but the wheels fell off in the fifth when Milwaukee rallied for five runs, four of which were charged to Johnson. The 23-year-old has now surrendered 13 runs across 7.2 frames in his past two outings and has allowed at least one homer in six consecutive appearances. Johnson now has a 7.63 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 37:20 K:BB over 46 innings this season.