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Angels' Walbert Urena: Strong showing in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Urena did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Aside from a solo homer by Taylor Trammell in the fourth inning, Urena kept the Astros offense quiet and was in line for the win before a ninth-inning implosion by the Angels bullpen. The right-hander's impressive rookie season has continued into July, as he's posted a 1.25 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 21.2 innings (four starts) this month. Overall, Urena owns a 6-7 record with a 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 88:49 K:BB across 93.1 innings (19 appearances). His next outing is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Brewers.

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