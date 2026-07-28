Angels' Walbert Urena: Strong showing in no-decision

Urena did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Aside from a solo homer by Taylor Trammell in the fourth inning, Urena kept the Astros offense quiet and was in line for the win before a ninth-inning implosion by the Angels bullpen. The right-hander's impressive rookie season has continued into July, as he's posted a 1.25 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 21.2 innings (four starts) this month. Overall, Urena owns a 6-7 record with a 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 88:49 K:BB across 93.1 innings (19 appearances). His next outing is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Brewers.