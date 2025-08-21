Moncada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 win against the Reds on Wednesday.

Offense was sparse on both sides, and Moncada hit the only homer in the contest with a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. The long ball snapped a 20-game homer drought for the third baseman dating back to July 19. Moncada batted a meager .208 with 19 strikeouts during that rough stretch, though he may be turning things around -- over his past eight contests, he's batting .333 (8-for-24) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.