Angels' Yoan Moncada: Taking Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
After starting in each of the last five games, Moncada will get a breather as the Angels close out their series in Sacramento. Oswald Peraza will step in for Moncada at third base.
