Astros' Aaron Sanchez: Won't return during road trip

Sanchez (pectoral) will not accompany the Astros on their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Toronto and ends Tuesday in Milwaukee, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sanchez has been on the shelf since Aug. 20 with a sore pectoral. Given that the right-hander is set to stay back in Houston to continue rehabbing while the team is on the road, the earliest he could rejoin the Astros would be Sept. 5, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to return at that point.