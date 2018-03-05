Astros' Anthony Gose: Placed on outright waivers

Gose was placed on outright waivers by the Astros on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Gose, a converted outfielder who was a Rule 5 pick by the Astros in winter, struggled mightily in his only Grapefruit League appearance, walking all three batters he faced while looking confused by signs. As a result, the Astros decided to cut ties with the 27-year-old rather than attempt to keep him on their active roster all season. He'll be offered back to the Rangers if he passes through waivers untouched.

