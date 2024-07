Gittens (knee) has gone 5-for-14 with a walk, an RBI and a run in four games for Triple-A Sugar Land since being reinstated the 7-day injured list last Thursday.

Gittens had been sidelined all season at Triple-A after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee early in spring training and requiring surgery. The 30-year-old doesn't possess a spot on Houston's 40-man roster and will face an uphill battle to make it back to the majors, where he last appeared in 2021 as a member of the Yankees.