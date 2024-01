Gittens signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Dec. 21.

Gittens left the States after the 2021 campaign to pursue a career in Japan and has slashed .299/.426/.493 in two seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball's Rakuten Golden Eagles. He'll compete for a spot on Houston's bench in the spring, but Triple-A Sugar Land seems to be Gittens' likely destination for Opening Day.