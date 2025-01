Paredes agreed to a one-year, $6.625 million contract with the Astros on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Paredes slashed just .223/.325/.307 over 212 plate appearances after being dealt to the Cubs at last year's trade deadline. Despite his poor end to the season, he'll receive a $3.225 million raise from the Astros, who are expected to use the 25-year-old regularly at third base.