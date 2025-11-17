Astros general manager Dana Brown said during last week's general managers' meetings that Paredes was about 65 percent recovered from his right hamstring injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown added that he's hopeful Paredes will be 80-to-90 percent recovered by spring training and potentially be ready to go by Opening Day. Paredes missed two months due to a right hamstring tear suffered in mid-July before making a late-season return, though he was limited to designated hitter duty and severely compromised as a baserunner. The 26-year-old will continue to rehab the injury and it sounds like he'll be slow-played at the start of spring training.