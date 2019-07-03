Urquidy didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings while striking out four.

The 24-year-old had an up and down MLB debut, throwing 52 of 81 pitches for strikes and uncorking two wild pitches, but given how many baserunners he allowed, things could have been a lot worse for Urquidy at Coors Field. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the Astros rotation, but if he does he'll line up to take the final start before the All-Star break -- at home against the Angels on Sunday.