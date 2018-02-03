Astros' Ken Giles: Wins arbitration case
Giles won his arbitration case and will make $4.6 million in 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The Astros came in at $4.2 million but will have to fork over a little more money to their expected closer during this upcoming season. In 2017, Giles posted a 2.30 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 34 saves and a 83:21 K:BB in 63 appearances. Even though Giles struggled mightily during the club's postseason run, he is set to begin the 2018 campaign back in the ninth-inning role, but could be removed for Chris Devenski or Will Harris should troubles persist.
More News
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Projects as closer despite postseason funk•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Unlikely to be used in save chance•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Records save number 34•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Picks up 33rd save•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Strikes out side for 32nd save•
-
Astros' Ken Giles: Closes out Friday's win•
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...