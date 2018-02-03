Astros' Ken Giles: Wins arbitration case

Giles won his arbitration case and will make $4.6 million in 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Astros came in at $4.2 million but will have to fork over a little more money to their expected closer during this upcoming season. In 2017, Giles posted a 2.30 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 34 saves and a 83:21 K:BB in 63 appearances. Even though Giles struggled mightily during the club's postseason run, he is set to begin the 2018 campaign back in the ninth-inning role, but could be removed for Chris Devenski or Will Harris should troubles persist.